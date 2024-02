COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NEBRASKA 7½ Penn State at IOWA STATE 7½ Texas Tech at VIRGINIA 3½…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NEBRASKA 7½ Penn State at IOWA STATE 7½ Texas Tech at VIRGINIA 3½ Wake Forest at KANSAS STATE 1½ TCU at ALABAMA 7½ Texas A&M Creighton 2½ at BUTLER Richmond 5½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at HOUSTON 10½ Texas at WRIGHT STATE 8½ Robert Morris Florida 3½ at GEORGIA at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 6½ Saint Francis (PA) at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 4½ Navy Albany (NY) 1½ at UMBC Purdue Fort Wayne 9½ at DETROIT MERCY at CITADEL 12½ VMI at DAYTON 14½ Fordham at LE MOYNE 9½ Stonehill at NORTH CAROLINA 9½ Virginia Tech at HOFSTRA 6½ Northeastern Samford 10½ at MERCER UMass 6½ at LA SALLE at DREXEL 10½ Campbell Akron 14½ at BUFFALO at MISSOURI STATE 12½ Valparaiso Marshall 4½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at STETSON 1½ FGCU Longwood 2½ at PRESBYTERIAN at LEHIGH 11½ Loyola (MD) at COLGATE 14½ Bucknell Army 2½ at HOLY CROSS at KENT STATE 10½ Northern Illinois Delaware 12½ at N.C. A&T Towson 12½ at HAMPTON Duke 5½ at FLORIDA STATE at MISSISSIPPI STATE 12½ Arkansas BYU 6½ at OKLAHOMA STATE Wisconsin 1½ at IOWA at DUQUESNE 2½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) Youngstown State 1½ at CLEVELAND STATE at TULSA 4½ Rice at SFA 8½ Abilene Christian at OAKLAND 20½ IUPUI at WESTERN KENTUCKY 9½ New Mexico State at LOUISIANA TECH 14½ Florida International at UCONN 6½ Marquette at MERRIMACK 11½ LIU Vermont 2½ at MAINE at ALABAMA A&M 12½ Mississippi Valley State at MIAMI (OH) 2½ Ball State Binghamton 2½ at NJIT at SAINT BONAVENTURE 6½ Davidson Bowling Green 5½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at SOUTH CAROLINA 7½ LSU at SOUTHERN MISS 2½ Texas State at BOSTON COLLEGE 1½ Miami (FL) at BRYANT 1½ UMass-Lowell at MONMOUTH 3½ Stony Brook at LITTLE ROCK 10½ Southern Indiana Arkansas State 1½ at SOUTH ALABAMA Delaware State 7½ at COPPIN STATE at AMERICAN 6½ Lafayette McNeese 10½ at NICHOLLS STATE at HOWARD 3½ North Carolina Central Cincinnati 1½ at UCF at WAGNER 2½ Sacred Heart at UCSB 1½ Hawaii at WESTERN CAROLINA 7½ East Tennessee State at DENVER 2½ North Dakota State Kansas 1½ at OKLAHOMA at ALCORN STATE 1½ Bethune-Cookman at NORFOLK STATE 8½ South Carolina State at SE LOUISIANA 14½ Houston Christian Gardner-Webb 2½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at TEXAS A&M-CC 11½ Texas A&M-Commerce Morehead State 4½ at UT MARTIN at TENNESSEE STATE 2½ Western Illinois at EASTERN ILLINOIS 8½ Lindenwood at APPALACHIAN STATE 7½ Louisiana at MORGAN STATE 5½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at UNC ASHEVILLE 12½ Charleston Southern at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 12½ Southeast Missouri State Lipscomb 9½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS Idaho State 2½ at IDAHO Northern Colorado 6½ at SACRAMENTO STATE Lamar 5½ at NEW ORLEANS at ALABAMA STATE 6½ UAPB at EASTERN WASHINGTON 3½ Weber State at TROY 12½ UL Monroe at UC DAVIS 5½ UC Riverside Syracuse ½ at GEORGIA TECH Illinois 2½ at MARYLAND at COLORADO STATE 6½ Utah State at JAMES MADISON 19½ Georgia Southern at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 1½ UTEP at TENNESSEE 19½ Vanderbilt at TEXAS SOUTHERN 4½ Grambling at WASHINGTON STATE 8½ Stanford at AUBURN 8½ Kentucky at INCARNATE WORD 2½ Northwestern State Baylor 7½ at WEST VIRGINIA at JACKSON STATE 9½ Florida A&M at PITTSBURGH 12½ Louisville Southern 2½ at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M Georgia State 1½ at OLD DOMINION at HIGH POINT 6½ Radford at PORTLAND STATE 6½ Northern Arizona at UNC WILMINGTON 16½ Elon Indiana State 4½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 5½ Western Michigan Eastern Kentucky 6½ at BELLARMINE at UCSD 10½ CSU Fullerton UNC Greensboro 2½ at WOFFORD Liberty 3½ at SAM HOUSTON at PROVIDENCE 19½ DePaul at BOISE STATE 12½ Fresno State UT Arlington 8½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at CLEMSON 7½ NC State South Dakota State 1½ at OMAHA Long Beach State 1½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE at ORAL ROBERTS 2½ North Dakota at MILWAUKEE 2½ Northern Kentucky at GRAND CANYON 13½ Cal Baptist at ST. THOMAS 14½ South Dakota Michigan State 6½ at MICHIGAN at WASHINGTON 7½ Cal at NORTH ALABAMA 3½ Austin Peay Utah Valley 2½ at SOUTHERN UTAH at OLE MISS 11½ Missouri San Francisco 8½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at MONTANA 6½ Montana State at GONZAGA 29½ Pacific Seattle U 6½ at UTAH TECH at ARIZONA 18½ Arizona State Santa Clara 5½ at SAN DIEGO Colorado 1½ at USC at SAN JOSE STATE 1½ Wyoming at PEPPERDINE 5½ Portland at UC IRVINE 15½ CSU Bakersfield Oregon 7½ at OREGON STATE at UNLV 1½ Nevada

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -146 Los Angeles +122 Ottawa -192 at CHICAGO +158 at DALLAS -114 Edmonton -105 at CALGARY -128 Detroit +106 at ST. LOUIS -114 Nashville -105 at MINNESOTA -152 Buffalo +126 Florida -128 at TAMPA BAY +106 at TORONTO -315 Anaheim +250 Washington -120 at MONTREAL +100 at NEW JERSEY -156 Philadelphia +130 at VANCOUVER -126 Winnipeg +105 at VEGAS -122 Carolina +102 Columbus -134 at SAN JOSE +112

