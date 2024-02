NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 11 (225½) at MEMPHIS Golden State 1 (237½) at UTAH Minnesota 8½ (216)…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 11 (225½) at MEMPHIS Golden State 1 (237½) at UTAH Minnesota 8½ (216) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BINGHAMTON 4½ UMBC at APPALACHIAN STATE 10½ Marshall at RUTGERS 3½ Northwestern at STONY BROOK 11½ Hampton SMU 3½ at TULANE at LOUISIANA TECH 10½ Jacksonville State at WESTERN KENTUCKY 6½ UTEP Towson 7½ at WILLIAM & MARY at DREXEL 3½ Hofstra Charleston (SC) 3½ at NORTHEASTERN Louisiana 4½ at OLD DOMINION at MONMOUTH 5½ Campbell at ALBANY (NY) 7½ NJIT Merrimack 8½ at STONEHILL at BRYANT 5½ Maine Wagner 3½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) Cent. Conn. St. 2½ at LE MOYNE Delaware 6½ at ELON at UNC WILMINGTON 22½ N.C. A&T at COASTAL CAROLINA 1½ Georgia Southern Fairleigh Dickinson 3½ at LIU at VERMONT 8½ New Hampshire at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 19½ Temple at CHARLOTTE 12½ UTSA at EAST CAROLINA 1½ Wichita State at SAM HOUSTON 5½ Florida International at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 2½ New Mexico State Abilene Christian 2½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY Morehead State 3½ at LITTLE ROCK at NORTH TEXAS ½ Memphis at ORAL ROBERTS 4½ North Dakota State South Dakota State 2½ at UMKC at OMAHA 8½ South Dakota at SOUTH ALABAMA 2½ Texas State at UT ARLINGTON 5½ Tarleton State at JAMES MADISON 13½ Georgia State Winthrop 1½ at RADFORD at EASTERN ILLINOIS 5½ Southeast Missouri State at UT MARTIN 7½ Southern Indiana Seattle U 3½ at SOUTHERN UTAH at SOUTHERN MISS 7½ UL Monroe Western Illinois 3½ at TENNESSEE TECH at PURDUE 16½ Minnesota at TROY 5½ Arkansas State at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 9½ Lindenwood Austin Peay 3½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS Lipscomb 1½ at NORTH ALABAMA at GRAND CANYON 18½ Utah Tech at SACRAMENTO STATE 3½ Northern Arizona at UC DAVIS 3½ Long Beach State Gonzaga 14½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT Weber State 6½ at IDAHO at DENVER 3½ North Dakota at EASTERN WASHINGTON 9½ Idaho State at WASHINGTON 4½ Stanford Colorado 1½ at UCLA at SANTA CLARA 16½ Pacific at UCSD 5½ UCSB at CSU FULLERTON 1½ UC Riverside at WASHINGTON STATE 9½ Cal Northern Colorado 2½ at PORTLAND STATE at SAN DIEGO 6½ Portland at CAL BAPTIST 2½ Utah Valley CSU Northridge 1½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD Hawaii 8½ at CAL POLY at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 18½ Pepperdine at USC 1½ Utah

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -156 at BUFFALO +130 at OTTAWA -196 Anaheim +162 at TORONTO -162 Philadelphia +134 at N.Y RANGERS -275 Montreal +220 at BOSTON -192 Seattle +158 at TAMPA BAY -114 Colorado -105 at NEW JERSEY -120 Los Angeles +100 Edmonton -188 at ST. LOUIS +155 Dallas -138 at NASHVILLE +115 Pittsburgh -225 at CHICAGO +184 at CALGARY -350 San Jose +275 at VANCOUVER -182 Detroit +150

