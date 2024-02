NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 6½ (237) at CHARLOTTE at ORLANDO 2½ (214) New York at PHILADELPHIA 3…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 6½ (237) at CHARLOTTE at ORLANDO 2½ (214) New York at PHILADELPHIA 3 (223½) Miami at BOSTON 12 (226½) Brooklyn at CLEVELAND 9 (220½) Chicago Indiana 3½ (242½) at TORONTO at NEW ORLEANS 12½ (236½) Washington Houston 4 (217½) at MEMPHIS at DALLAS 11 (242½) San Antonio at UTAH 3 (238½) LA Lakers at DENVER 6 (230½) Sacramento at PHOENIX 12½ (237½) Detroit at GOLDEN STATE 3½ (232½) LA Clippers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ARMY 1½ Boston University at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 10½ Robert Morris Michigan State 3½ at PENN STATE at UNC ASHEVILLE 10½ Presbyterian at MERCER 2 Wofford at HIGH POINT 14½ South Carolina Upstate American 1½ at NAVY at CLEVELAND STATE 4½ Milwaukee UNC Greensboro 4½ at CITADEL at DETROIT MERCY 5½ IUPUI at KENNESAW STATE 5½ Jacksonville at QUEENS 1½ North Florida Gardner-Webb 5½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN at LAFAYETTE 8½ Loyola (MD) Saint Bonaventure 4½ at FORDHAM at GREEN BAY 3½ Northern Kentucky at FURMAN 22½ VMI at SOUTH FLORIDA 8½ Tulsa at CHATTANOOGA 7½ East Tennessee State at RICHMOND 3½ UMass at NOTRE DAME 3½ Georgia Tech Eastern Kentucky 11½ at CHICAGO STATE at SETON HALL 1½ Xavier at CLEMSON 7½ Miami (FL) at EASTERN KENTUCKY 11 Chicago State at COLGATE 18½ Holy Cross at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 1½ Oakland at BELMONT 2½ Southern Illinois at MURRAY STATE 3½ Missouri State at BRADLEY 13½ UIC Northern Iowa 7½ at VALPARAISO at LOYOLA CHICAGO 4½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at AUBURN 11½ South Carolina at MARYLAND 4½ Iowa at SAMFORD 6½ Western Carolina at ARIZONA STATE 6½ Oregon State Tennessee 9½ at ARKANSAS UConn 23½ at DEPAUL Utah State 7½ at WYOMING UNLV 4½ at FRESNO STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WINNIPEG -430 San Jose +330 Florida -128 at PITTSBURGH +106 Minnesota -126 at ARIZONA +105

