NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 2½ (225) at ORLANDO Boston 8½ (229) at BROOKLYN at MILWAUKEE 7½ (227) Miami Minnesota 8½ (216) at PORTLAND at PHOENIX 5 (245) Sacramento at LA LAKERS 12 (238) Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Marquette 4½ at BUTLER North Carolina 7½ at SYRACUSE at CINCINNATI 1½ Iowa State Texas A&M 9½ at VANDERBILT at DAVIDSON 8½ La Salle at DAYTON 8½ Duquesne at PROVIDENCE 1½ St. John’s at INDIANA STATE 18½ Illinois State at GEORGE MASON 9½ George Washington at VIRGINIA 5½ Pittsburgh at ILLINOIS 15½ Michigan Drake 9½ at EVANSVILLE at FLORIDA 9½ LSU at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 9½ Buffalo at CREIGHTON 17½ Georgetown Tennessee State 3½ at TENNESSEE TECH at BAYLOR 6½ Oklahoma at BYU 11½ UCF at KENTUCKY 8½ Ole Miss at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ Colorado State at WISCONSIN 9½ Ohio State at BOSTON COLLEGE 8½ Louisville at VIRGINIA TECH 4½ Florida State at SAN JOSE STATE 2½ Air Force at NEVADA 2½ New Mexico

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Los Angeles -142 at BUFFALO +118 at OTTAWA -196 Columbus +162 Colorado -178 at WASHINGTON +146 at BOSTON -160 Tampa Bay +132 at MONTREAL -142 Anaheim +118 at TORONTO -205 St. Louis +168 at N.Y ISLANDERS -150 Seattle +125 at DALLAS -122 Carolina +102 at NASHVILLE -128 New Jersey +106 Vancouver -285 at CHICAGO +230 at EDMONTON -220 Detroit +180

