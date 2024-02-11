NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 1½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|San Francisco
|2½
|1½
|(47½)
|at KANSAS CITY
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|5½
|(226)
|at MIAMI
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|3½
|(240)
|Sacramento
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Florida Atlantic
|7½
|at WICHITA STATE
|at VILLANOVA
|5½
|Seton Hall
|at NORTHWESTERN
|8½
|Penn State
|Charlotte
|4½
|at TEMPLE
|at SMU
|5½
|North Texas
|at UMASS
|10½
|Rhode Island
|at MEMPHIS
|8½
|Tulane
|UAB
|3½
|at TULSA
|at LOUISIANA
|7½
|Bowling Green
|at IOWA
|5½
|Minnesota
|Northern Iowa
|3
|at UIC
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-126
|at MONTREAL
|+105
|Vancouver
|-162
|at WASHINGTON
|+134
