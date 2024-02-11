NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 1½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 1½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 5½ (226) at MIAMI at OKLAHOMA CITY 3½ (240) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Florida Atlantic 7½ at WICHITA STATE at VILLANOVA 5½ Seton Hall at NORTHWESTERN 8½ Penn State Charlotte 4½ at TEMPLE at SMU 5½ North Texas at UMASS 10½ Rhode Island at MEMPHIS 8½ Tulane UAB 3½ at TULSA at LOUISIANA 7½ Bowling Green at IOWA 5½ Minnesota Northern Iowa 3 at UIC

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -126 at MONTREAL +105 Vancouver -162 at WASHINGTON +134

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.