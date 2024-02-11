Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 11, 2024, 12:11 AM

February 11, 2024, 12:11 AM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
San Francisco (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (226) at MIAMI
at OKLAHOMA CITY (240) Sacramento

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Florida Atlantic at WICHITA STATE
at VILLANOVA Seton Hall
at NORTHWESTERN Penn State
Charlotte at TEMPLE
at SMU North Texas
at UMASS 10½ Rhode Island
at MEMPHIS Tulane
UAB at TULSA
at LOUISIANA Bowling Green
at IOWA Minnesota
Northern Iowa 3 at UIC

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -126 at MONTREAL +105
Vancouver -162 at WASHINGTON +134

