NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 2½ (241½) at DALLAS at LA CLIPPERS 16 (236½) Detroit at BROOKLYN 5½ (230½) San Antonio at ORLANDO 5 (217) Chicago Philadelphia 3 (238) at WASHINGTON Memphis 4 (222½) at CHARLOTTE at ATLANTA 4½ (238) Houston Cleveland 8 (227½) at TORONTO Indiana 4½ (231) at NEW YORK Phoenix 1½ (241) at GOLDEN STATE New Orleans 7 (225½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UConn 16½ at GEORGETOWN Purdue Fort Wayne 11½ at IUPUI at WESTERN ILLINOIS 2½ UT Martin at BROWN 4½ Columbia Clemson 4½ at SYRACUSE Loyola Chicago 3½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON Wisconsin 4½ at RUTGERS Alabama 6½ at LSU Creighton 1½ at XAVIER at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 9½ Saint Louis Iona 4½ at CANISIUS Samford 18½ at VMI at SOUTH CAROLINA 11½ Vanderbilt at APPALACHIAN STATE 6½ Toledo at NORTHEASTERN 3½ Monmouth at CENT. CONN. ST. 7½ Fairleigh Dickinson High Point 3½ at GARDNER-WEBB Vermont 9½ at UMBC at ARMY 2½ Navy at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 9½ Green Bay at IOWA STATE 7½ TCU at BUTLER 3½ Providence at OLD DOMINION 3½ Central Michigan at MICHIGAN STATE 3½ Illinois at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 3½ New Orleans at BUCKNELL 3½ Boston University Bryant 2½ at BINGHAMTON at NORTH FLORIDA 11½ Central Arkansas American 5½ at HOLY CROSS at SOUTHERN MISS 7½ Western Michigan at HARVARD 9½ Dartmouth at NORTH DAKOTA 6½ UMKC at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 3½ Omaha Fairfield 2½ at SAINT PETER’S Milwaukee 1½ at ROBERT MORRIS Stony Brook 3½ at CAMPBELL Hofstra 11½ at N.C. A&T UNC Wilmington 12½ at HAMPTON at YALE 7½ Cornell at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 3½ Middle Tennessee at RICHMOND 9½ La Salle at SAINT BONAVENTURE 6½ Duquesne at GEORGIA STATE 4½ Miami (OH) at DUKE 12½ Boston College Indiana State 7½ at MISSOURI STATE at DAVIDSON 1½ George Mason at UL MONROE 5½ Eastern Michigan at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 8½ Buffalo at UT ARLINGTON 3½ SFA at WESTERN CAROLINA 8½ Mercer at AIR FORCE 1½ Fresno State North Alabama 1½ at JACKSONVILLE South Florida 3½ at RICE at MERRIMACK 9½ Le Moyne at TEXAS 12½ West Virginia at ARKANSAS STATE 2½ Ohio at LONGWOOD 1½ Winthrop at SOUTH ALABAMA 4½ Northern Illinois at CHARLESTON (SC) 4½ Drexel Auburn 1½ at FLORIDA at MOREHEAD STATE 15½ Eastern Illinois at UAPB 2½ Alcorn State at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 13½ Detroit Mercy at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 3½ Stonehill at CSU BAKERSFIELD 1½ CSU Fullerton at OHIO STATE 2½ Maryland Houston 5½ at CINCINNATI North Carolina 3½ at MIAMI (FL) at TEXAS TECH 7½ UCF at KENTUCKY 6 Gonzaga at WAKE FOREST 7½ NC State East Carolina 1½ at UTSA at DELAWARE 12½ William & Mary at UNC GREENSBORO 3½ Chattanooga at MURRAY STATE 7½ Evansville at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 7½ Oral Roberts Belmont 6½ at VALPARAISO Montana State 2½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA at NORTHERN COLORADO 1½ Montana Quinnipiac 1½ at MOUNT ST. MARY’S at UTAH VALLEY 5½ Abilene Christian UMass-Lowell 8½ at NJIT SE Louisiana 1½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE Texas Southern 5½ at FLORIDA A&M at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 3½ Prairie View A&M Chicago State 2½ at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNC Asheville 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at PRESBYTERIAN 2½ Radford at LINDENWOOD 1½ Tennessee Tech Incarnate Word 1½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at TROY 5½ Kent State Tennessee State 3½ at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE Eastern Kentucky 3½ at STETSON St. Thomas 1½ at DENVER at OREGON 3½ Washington State Colgate 11½ at LOYOLA (MD) at TEXAS STATE 2½ Ball State at MCNEESE 10½ Texas A&M-CC Cal Baptist 4½ at UTAH TECH at GRAMBLING 2½ Alabama State at JACKSONVILLE STATE 1½ Western Kentucky at LIPSCOMB 5½ Kennesaw State at AUSTIN PEAY 3½ Queens at CAL 1½ UCLA at SEATTLE U 7½ Tarleton State at PRINCETON 11½ Pennsylvania at BRADLEY 3½ Drake Furman 2½ at EAST TENNESSEE STATE at KANSAS 7½ Baylor at MARQUETTE 7½ St. John’s at ARKANSAS 1½ Georgia Virginia Tech 5½ at NOTRE DAME at JAMES MADISON 5½ Akron at LOUISVILLE 1½ Georgia Tech at NEBRASKA 9½ Michigan at SOUTHERN 11½ Alabama A&M at OKLAHOMA 12½ Oklahoma State at WOFFORD 5½ Citadel Jackson State 12½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at RIDER 2½ Marist at LEHIGH 2½ Lafayette at LONG BEACH STATE 14½ Cal Poly at FGCU 10½ Bellarmine at WRIGHT STATE 3½ Oakland at MANHATTAN 5½ Siena at LAMAR 5½ Nicholls State at NEW HAMPSHIRE 4½ Maine at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 8½ Illinois State Washington 4½ at OREGON STATE at EASTERN WASHINGTON 14½ Idaho at UTAH 11½ Arizona State at NEW MEXICO 11½ UNLV Virginia 1½ at FLORIDA STATE at IDAHO STATE 4½ Portland State at PURDUE 17½ Indiana Sacred Heart 6½ at LIU at GRAND CANYON 14½ Southern Utah at LIBERTY 1½ Louisiana Tech UC Irvine 8½ at UC RIVERSIDE Tennessee 2½ at TEXAS A&M Mississippi State 6½ at MISSOURI Saint Mary’s (CA) 18½ at PORTLAND SIU-Edwardsville 2½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA at UTEP 5½ New Mexico State at WEBER STATE 13½ Sacramento State at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 6½ Pepperdine at UTAH STATE 3½ Boise State at STANFORD 1½ USC at BYU 10½ Kansas State at COLORADO 1½ Arizona at UCSB 6½ CSU Northridge at SAN FRANCISCO 8½ Santa Clara at HAWAII 1½ UC Davis

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vancouver -130 at DETROIT +108 Dallas -215 at MONTREAL +176 at N.Y ISLANDERS -130 Calgary +108 at BUFFALO -134 St. Louis +112 at BOSTON -260 Washington +210 at FLORIDA -128 Colorado +106 Toronto -138 at OTTAWA +116 Tampa Bay -178 at COLUMBUS +146 at WINNIPEG -156 Pittsburgh +130 at CAROLINA -160 New Jersey +132 at PHILADELPHIA -115 Seattle -104 at NASHVILLE -156 Arizona +130 at LOS ANGELES OFF Edmonton OFF

