NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 3½ (242½) at PHILADELPHIA at TORONTO 2 (232) Houston at BOSTON 16½ (238½) Washington at MILWAUKEE 14½ (232) Charlotte at SACRAMENTO 1 (232½) Denver New Orleans 1 (235½) at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Dayton 1½ at VCU at NEVADA 1½ San Diego State at COLORADO STATE 16½ San Jose State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -111 at MINNESOTA -108 New York -315 at CHICAGO +250 Edmonton -310 at ANAHEIM +245

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.