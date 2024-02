NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 6 (251) Golden State at ORLANDO 11 (225) San Antonio Dallas 3 (230½) at NEW YORK Cleveland 5½ (223) at BROOKLYN Chicago 5½ (214) at MEMPHIS at MILWAUKEE 1 (228½) Minnesota at PHOENIX 6½ (243) Utah Denver 3½ (231) at LA LAKERS at PORTLAND 5½ (229½) Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Chattanooga 15½ at VMI at BINGHAMTON 1½ Albany (NY) at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 8½ Milwaukee at NORTH FLORIDA 5½ North Alabama Merrimack 11½ at LIU at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 1½ Wagner at FAIRFIELD 4½ Rider at UNC GREENSBORO 1½ Samford at MONMOUTH 9½ William & Mary at QUINNIPIAC 7½ Saint Peter’s Vermont 11½ at NJIT UMass-Lowell 7½ at UMBC at JACKSONVILLE STATE 2½ Sam Houston at UNC WILMINGTON 3½ Drexel Hofstra 11½ at HAMPTON Iowa 1½ at PENN STATE Northeastern 2½ at CAMPBELL Stony Brook 3½ at ELON at TOWSON 3½ Delaware at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 9½ Manhattan at ROBERT MORRIS 2½ Green Bay Iona 2½ at NIAGARA at WRIGHT STATE 18½ Detroit Mercy Marist 3½ at SIENA Oakland 1½ at NORTHERN KENTUCKY at BRYANT 5½ New Hampshire at CENT. CONN. ST. 6½ Sacred Heart Le Moyne 2½ at STONEHILL at LIBERTY 11½ Middle Tennessee at JACKSONVILLE 6½ Central Arkansas Memphis 7½ at TEMPLE at SFA 15½ UT Rio Grande Valley at COLORADO 14½ Arizona State Kennesaw State 1½ at AUSTIN PEAY at LIPSCOMB 8½ Queens Montana 6½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA at NORTHERN COLORADO 6½ Montana State at CHARLESTON (SC) 20½ N.C. A&T at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 3½ UMKC at NORTH DAKOTA 4½ Omaha Denver 3½ at SOUTH DAKOTA at ST. THOMAS 7½ Oral Roberts at UTAH VALLEY 3½ Tarleton State Arizona 5½ at UTAH at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 1½ Tennessee Tech at SOUTHERN INDIANA 4½ Eastern Illinois at WESTERN ILLINOIS 1½ Little Rock Tennessee State 4½ at LINDENWOOD at IDAHO STATE 5½ Sacramento State at WEBER STATE 9½ Portland State at UC DAVIS 6½ CSU Fullerton at MOREHEAD STATE 10½ SIU-Edwardsville Southern Utah 1½ at UTAH TECH Florida Atlantic 5½ at UAB UC Irvine 4½ at UCSB at UC RIVERSIDE 4½ CSU Bakersfield at CAL BAPTIST 3½ UT Arlington at SEATTLE U 8½ Abilene Christian Washington State 9½ at OREGON STATE at OREGON 6½ Washington at CSU NORTHRIDGE 8½ Cal Poly San Francisco 9½ at PEPPERDINE UCSD ½ at HAWAII

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -130 Vancouver +108 at FLORIDA -245 Washington +198 Winnipeg -140 at PHILADELPHIA +116 at NEW JERSEY -137 Calgary +114 at N.Y ISLANDERS -122 Tampa Bay +102 at CAROLINA -130 Colorado +108 Vegas -138 at ARIZONA +115

