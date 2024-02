NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 6½ (225) at CHARLOTTE Cleveland 11 (234½) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 11½ (244½) Atlanta at MIAMI 8 (223½) San Antonio Golden State 1½ (237) at PHILADELPHIA at SACRAMENTO 12½ (243½) Detroit at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (234½) New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WINTHROP 9½ Charleston Southern at LA SALLE 3½ Saint Louis Stetson 3½ at BELLARMINE High Point 2½ at UNC ASHEVILLE at SETON HALL 12½ Georgetown at LOUISIANA TECH 9½ Western Kentucky at XAVIER 2½ Villanova Wisconsin 5½ at MICHIGAN at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 3½ Cleveland State at INDIANA STATE 20½ Valparaiso at TENNESSEE 13½ LSU at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 2½ Wofford at TROY 8½ Marshall Gardner-Webb 5½ at PRESBYTERIAN at LAFAYETTE 9½ Holy Cross at LEHIGH 7½ Army at GEORGE MASON 4½ Loyola Chicago at AMERICAN 10½ Loyola (MD) at DUQUESNE 4½ Davidson at LONGWOOD 8½ South Carolina Upstate at SYRACUSE 7½ Louisville at SAINT BONAVENTURE 4½ UMass at NAVY 1½ Bucknell Colgate 7½ at BOSTON UNIVERSITY at WESTERN CAROLINA 11½ Citadel Furman 3½ at MERCER at AUBURN 4½ Alabama at NC STATE 3½ Pittsburgh at UL MONROE 5½ Coastal Carolina at WICHITA STATE 9½ UTSA James Madison 4½ at ARKANSAS STATE SMU 7½ at RICE Bradley 8½ at EVANSVILLE at NORTHERN IOWA 4½ Missouri State at BELMONT 2½ Murray State at DRAKE 9½ Southern Illinois at ILLINOIS STATE 4½ UIC at LOUISIANA 8½ Georgia State Appalachian State 8½ at TEXAS STATE at SOUTHERN MISS 5½ Old Dominion at SOUTH ALABAMA 4½ Georgia Southern North Texas 4½ at TULSA at GONZAGA 25½ Portland Creighton 2½ at PROVIDENCE Texas A&M 4½ at MISSOURI at MISSISSIPPI STATE 8½ Georgia at DUKE 16½ Notre Dame at EASTERN KENTUCKY 8½ FGCU at NORTHWESTERN 4½ Nebraska at STANFORD 2½ UCLA Loyola Marymount 3½ at SAN DIEGO at CAL 2½ USC

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -125 Dallas +104 at N.Y RANGERS -137 Tampa Bay +114 Minnesota -235 at CHICAGO +190

