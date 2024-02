NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7 (238) Houston at NEW YORK 13½ (213) Memphis at MIAMI 3½ (213½) Orlando Dallas 2 (233½) at BROOKLYN Minnesota 4½ (217) at CHICAGO Oklahoma City 3½ (243) at UTAH at PHOENIX 3½ (244½) Milwaukee

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ST. JOHN’S 21½ DePaul at MARYLAND 7½ Rutgers at SOUTH CAROLINA 3½ Ole Miss at AKRON 14½ Central Michigan at KENT STATE 10½ Western Michigan Ohio 1½ at BALL STATE at NIAGARA 3½ Canisius at GEORGE WASHINGTON 4½ Rhode Island VCU 3½ at FORDHAM at BOSTON COLLEGE 2½ Florida State Wake Forest 4½ at GEORGIA TECH Toledo 11½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at BOWLING GREEN 12½ Buffalo at NORTH CAROLINA 7½ Clemson at OHIO STATE 5½ Indiana at HOUSTON 20½ Oklahoma State at MIAMI (OH) 5½ Northern Illinois BYU 1½ at OKLAHOMA at TEXAS 1½ Iowa State at LITTLE ROCK 2½ UT Martin Dayton 1½ at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) New Mexico 10 at WYOMING Kentucky 8½ at VANDERBILT at UCONN 14½ Butler at SOUTH FLORIDA 1½ Charlotte at COLORADO STATE 5½ Boise State at UTAH STATE 5½ Nevada Michigan State 3½ at MINNESOTA at BAYLOR 5½ Texas Tech at SAN JOSE STATE 2½ Fresno State San Diego State 11½ at AIR FORCE Saint Mary’s (CA) 21½ at PACIFIC

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -184 Calgary +152 Dallas -164 at BUFFALO +136 at CAROLINA -144 Vancouver +120 at FLORIDA -210 Philadelphia +172 at PITTSBURGH -120 Winnipeg +100 at WASHINGTON -166 Montreal +138 Colorado -126 at NEW JERSEY +105 Edmonton -137 at VEGAS +114

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.