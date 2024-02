NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 1 (242½) at PHILADELPHIA LA Lakers 10½ (231½) at CHARLOTTE at CLEVELAND 5 (232½) Sacramento LA Clippers 3½ (244) at ATLANTA at BROOKLYN 1½ (236½) Golden State at NEW ORLEANS 11½ (233) Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SE LOUISIANA 7½ Incarnate Word at VIRGINIA 4½ Miami (FL) Howard 1½ at DELAWARE STATE at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 8½ Coppin State at NICHOLLS STATE 6½ Northwestern State at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 10½ Morgan State at NEW ORLEANS 5½ Houston Christian Norfolk State 8½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE at MCNEESE 18½ Texas A&M-Commerce at ALCORN STATE 2½ Grambling at ALABAMA STATE 7½ Florida A&M Bethune-Cookman 1½ at ALABAMA A&M at JACKSON STATE ½ Southern Kansas 5½ at KANSAS STATE at SACRAMENTO STATE 4½ Idaho Eastern Washington 3½ at PORTLAND STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -113 Colorado -106 at TORONTO -176 N.Y Islanders +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.