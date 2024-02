NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 2½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4 (233) Brooklyn at ATLANTA 2½ (246½) Golden State at CHICAGO 1½ (228½) Sacramento Cleveland 10 (231) at SAN ANTONIO at NEW YORK 6 (227½) LA Lakers Milwaukee 4 (249½) at DALLAS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UConn 3½ at ST. JOHN’S at COLGATE 11½ Navy Saint Joseph’s (PA) 4½ at LA SALLE at LSU 5½ Arkansas at INDIANA 5½ Penn State at UMASS 3½ George Mason at MIAMI (FL) 2½ Virginia Tech Duquesne 5½ at RHODE ISLAND at GEORGIA 1½ South Carolina at MEMPHIS 10½ Wichita State at WESTERN MICHIGAN 1½ Ball State Robert Morris 5½ at DETROIT MERCY at OAKLAND 4½ Cleveland State Lehigh 1½ at BOSTON UNIVERSITY at JACKSON STATE 3½ Grambling at MINNESOTA ½ Northwestern at CLEMSON 4½ Virginia Longwood 4½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Wagner 3½ at STONEHILL at MISSOURI STATE 4½ Belmont Bradley 6½ at ILLINOIS STATE at SACRED HEART 4½ Le Moyne at NORTHERN IOWA 6½ Murray State at CHARLOTTE 6½ East Carolina Southern Illinois 3½ at UIC at TCU 4½ Texas Marquette 12½ at GEORGETOWN Kansas State 1½ at OKLAHOMA STATE Charleston (SC) 12½ at WILLIAM & MARY at DELAWARE 7½ Monmouth Sam Houston 2½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at OHIO 7½ Miami (OH) at MERCER 13½ VMI at VERMONT 14½ Binghamton at UNC ASHEVILLE 1½ Winthrop at SAINT LOUIS 1½ Fordham Appalachian State 10½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at UTSA 1½ Rice Bryant 2½ at MAINE at ARIZONA STATE 2½ Cal at MERRIMACK 4½ Cent. Conn. St. at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ Utah State at ALABAMA STATE 6½ Bethune-Cookman at ARKANSAS STATE 9½ UL Monroe Missouri 1½ at VANDERBILT at NICHOLLS STATE 9½ Houston Christian Howard 7 at HAMPTON Morehead State 11½ at TENNESSEE TECH at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 13½ Coppin State at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 4½ Morgan State Houston 1½ at KANSAS at NORTHWESTERN STATE 1½ Texas A&M-Commerce at VCU 3½ Richmond at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 6½ Eastern Michigan at MICHIGAN 3½ Rutgers at MARSHALL 10½ Coastal Carolina Grand Canyon 6½ at UTAH VALLEY at BOISE STATE 12½ Air Force at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 1½ Radford Troy 4½ at GEORGIA STATE at NORFOLK STATE 8½ Delaware State at AMERICAN 4½ Bucknell at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 6½ Citadel Western Carolina 1½ at WOFFORD Elon 1½ at N.C. A&T Evansville 1½ at VALPARAISO at JAMES MADISON 17½ Old Dominion at ALCORN STATE 1½ Southern at QUEENS 5½ Bellarmine at NORTHERN ARIZONA 1½ Idaho State Oklahoma 1½ at UCF at TEXAS A&M 3½ Florida at TEXAS A&M-CC 4½ Lamar McNeese 9½ at SE LOUISIANA Stetson 4½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 1½ UT Martin at TENNESSEE STATE 5½ Southern Indiana at CHATTANOOGA 1½ Samford at NORTH DAKOTA 4½ North Dakota State Little Rock 2½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS Western Illinois 4½ at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE at ALABAMA A&M 2½ Florida A&M UT Arlington 5½ at UTAH TECH at TARLETON STATE 1½ SFA at LIPSCOMB 11½ Jacksonville Eastern Kentucky 1½ at KENNESAW STATE at NEW ORLEANS 4½ Incarnate Word at UMASS-LOWELL 8½ New Hampshire at LOYOLA (MD) 2½ Holy Cross at UTAH 2½ Colorado at BOWLING GREEN 6½ Central Michigan at AUSTIN PEAY 1½ North Florida at TEXAS STATE 1½ Southern Miss at MICHIGAN STATE 6½ Maryland at NC STATE 7½ Georgia Tech at INDIANA STATE 5½ Drake at NORTH TEXAS 6½ South Florida at HOFSTRA 2½ Towson BYU 7½ at WEST VIRGINIA Auburn 3½ at OLE MISS at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 17½ Tulsa at PITTSBURGH 8½ Notre Dame Lafayette 2½ at ARMY at TEXAS TECH 4½ Cincinnati UC Davis 9½ at CAL POLY at STONY BROOK 3½ Northeastern at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 1½ Texas Southern at NORTH CAROLINA 4½ Duke at PORTLAND STATE 5½ Sacramento State UAPB 10½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at HIGH POINT 15½ Presbyterian UCSD 1½ at LONG BEACH STATE at SANTA CLARA 13½ San Diego at ALBANY (NY) 6½ UMBC at USC 6½ Oregon State at UNC WILMINGTON 14½ Campbell at WAKE FOREST 7½ Syracuse at CSU NORTHRIDGE 1½ UC Riverside at NORTHERN COLORADO 2½ Weber State at WESTERN KENTUCKY 6½ Middle Tennessee at LOUISIANA 8½ South Alabama at MONTANA STATE 8½ Idaho St. Thomas 1½ at UMKC at BAYLOR 3½ Iowa State at ORAL ROBERTS 3½ Denver at CAL BAPTIST 2½ Seattle U Florida State 5½ at LOUISVILLE Pepperdine 1½ at PORTLAND at UNLV 8½ Wyoming at NORTH ALABAMA 3½ FGCU at ALABAMA 8½ Mississippi State at SOUTHERN UTAH 11½ UT Rio Grande Valley Tennessee 1½ at KENTUCKY at WASHINGTON ½ Washington State Liberty 4½ at UTEP at MONTANA 2½ Eastern Washington at NEW MEXICO STATE 2½ Jacksonville State Xavier 13½ at DEPAUL UCSB 2½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD Oregon 1½ at UCLA at SAN FRANCISCO 22½ Pacific Colorado State 6½ at FRESNO STATE at UC IRVINE 8½ Hawaii at GONZAGA 4½ Saint Mary’s (CA)

