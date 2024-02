NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 1½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 1½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 3½ (241) Indiana at BOSTON 11 (240½) LA Lakers Cleveland 5½ (218½) at MEMPHIS at UTAH 4½ (235½) Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 11½ IUPUI at BINGHAMTON 6½ NJIT at UMASS-LOWELL 8½ Maine Louisiana Tech 7½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at HOFSTRA 6½ Stony Brook Delaware 4½ at WILLIAM & MARY at SMU 8½ Tulane at TOWSON 6½ Northeastern Cleveland State 7½ at DETROIT MERCY at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 7½ LIU at WAGNER 1½ Le Moyne at OAKLAND 9½ Robert Morris at VERMONT 11½ Albany (NY) at SACRED HEART 11½ Stonehill at HIGH POINT 6½ Longwood at N.C. A&T 4½ Hampton at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 3½ Milwaukee Troy 5½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at JAMES MADISON 19½ Coastal Carolina at MARSHALL 10½ Old Dominion at BRYANT 12½ UMBC Drexel 4½ at MONMOUTH Appalachian State 5½ at GEORGIA STATE at CENT. CONN. ST. 13½ Saint Francis (PA) at ELON 2½ Campbell at CHARLESTON (SC) 4½ UNC Wilmington at SFA 6½ Utah Valley at KENNESAW STATE 7½ Bellarmine Morehead State 4½ at TENNESSEE STATE at NORTHERN COLORADO 9½ Idaho State at TEXAS STATE 1½ South Alabama at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 1½ Tarleton State Eastern Kentucky 6½ at QUEENS Weber State 7½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA North Dakota 3½ at SOUTH DAKOTA at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 9½ North Dakota State at UMKC 2½ Denver St. Thomas 2½ at OMAHA UT Martin 1½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 2½ Little Rock at ARIZONA 17½ Cal Wisconsin 1½ at NEBRASKA at SOUTHERN UTAH 1½ UT Arlington at TENNESSEE TECH 2½ Southern Indiana Western Illinois 4½ at LINDENWOOD FGCU 2½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at NORTH ALABAMA 1½ Stetson at WRIGHT STATE 2½ Youngstown State Eastern Washington 3½ at MONTANA STATE at MONTANA 14½ Idaho at UTEP 3½ Jacksonville State at UTAH TECH 5½ UT Rio Grande Valley at ARIZONA STATE 1½ Stanford at GRAND CANYON 9½ Seattle U Liberty 5½ at NEW MEXICO STATE at WESTERN KENTUCKY 3½ Sam Houston at CSU FULLERTON 1½ Hawaii Portland 2½ at PACIFIC Long Beach State 3½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD UC Irvine 14½ at CAL POLY at UCSD 10½ CSU Northridge Oregon 1½ at USC at UCLA 10½ Oregon State at UCSB 3½ UC Davis at SAN FRANCISCO 17½ San Diego

