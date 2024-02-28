All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|44
|30
|7
|4
|3
|67
|152
|99
|Peoria
|44
|28
|11
|1
|4
|61
|156
|119
|Roanoke
|43
|24
|12
|6
|1
|55
|148
|127
|Fayetteville
|43
|25
|14
|4
|0
|54
|136
|119
|Huntsville
|43
|21
|15
|6
|1
|49
|129
|133
|Quad City
|43
|24
|19
|0
|0
|48
|146
|144
|Pensacola
|42
|19
|20
|1
|2
|41
|128
|131
|Evansville
|43
|18
|22
|2
|1
|39
|116
|136
|Knoxville
|42
|15
|23
|3
|1
|34
|99
|152
|Macon
|43
|11
|26
|3
|3
|28
|108
|158
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.