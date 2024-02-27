All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 44 30 7 4 3 67 152 99…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 44 30 7 4 3 67 152 99 Peoria 44 28 11 1 4 61 156 119 Roanoke 43 24 12 6 1 55 148 127 Fayetteville 43 25 14 4 0 54 136 119 Huntsville 43 21 15 6 1 49 129 133 Quad City 43 24 19 0 0 48 146 144 Pensacola 42 19 20 1 2 41 128 131 Evansville 43 18 22 2 1 39 116 136 Knoxville 42 15 23 3 1 34 99 152 Macon 43 11 26 3 3 28 108 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

