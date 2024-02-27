Live Radio
Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 27, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 44 30 7 4 3 67 152 99
Peoria 44 28 11 1 4 61 156 119
Roanoke 43 24 12 6 1 55 148 127
Fayetteville 43 25 14 4 0 54 136 119
Huntsville 43 21 15 6 1 49 129 133
Quad City 43 24 19 0 0 48 146 144
Pensacola 42 19 20 1 2 41 128 131
Evansville 43 18 22 2 1 39 116 136
Knoxville 42 15 23 3 1 34 99 152
Macon 43 11 26 3 3 28 108 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

