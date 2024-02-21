Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 21, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 42 28 7 4 3 63 143 96
Peoria 42 27 10 1 4 59 149 113
Fayetteville 40 25 11 4 0 54 131 106
Roanoke 41 23 11 6 1 53 141 118
Huntsville 41 20 15 5 1 46 120 126
Quad City 40 21 19 0 0 42 133 139
Pensacola 40 18 20 1 1 38 122 128
Evansville 41 17 21 2 1 37 110 129
Knoxville 40 14 22 3 1 32 96 146
Macon 41 11 25 3 2 27 105 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

