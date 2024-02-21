All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|42
|28
|7
|4
|3
|63
|143
|96
|Peoria
|42
|27
|10
|1
|4
|59
|149
|113
|Fayetteville
|40
|25
|11
|4
|0
|54
|131
|106
|Roanoke
|41
|23
|11
|6
|1
|53
|141
|118
|Huntsville
|41
|20
|15
|5
|1
|46
|120
|126
|Quad City
|40
|21
|19
|0
|0
|42
|133
|139
|Pensacola
|40
|18
|20
|1
|1
|38
|122
|128
|Evansville
|41
|17
|21
|2
|1
|37
|110
|129
|Knoxville
|40
|14
|22
|3
|1
|32
|96
|146
|Macon
|41
|11
|25
|3
|2
|27
|105
|149
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
