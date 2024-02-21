All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 42 28 7 4 3 63 143 96…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 42 28 7 4 3 63 143 96 Peoria 42 27 10 1 4 59 149 113 Fayetteville 40 25 11 4 0 54 131 106 Roanoke 41 23 11 6 1 53 141 118 Huntsville 41 20 15 5 1 46 120 126 Quad City 40 21 19 0 0 42 133 139 Pensacola 40 18 20 1 1 38 122 128 Evansville 41 17 21 2 1 37 110 129 Knoxville 40 14 22 3 1 32 96 146 Macon 41 11 25 3 2 27 105 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.