GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 42 28 7 4 3 63 143 96 Peoria 42 27 10 1 4 59 149 113 Fayetteville 40 25 11 4 0 54 131 106 Roanoke 41 23 11 6 1 53 141 118 Huntsville 41 20 15 5 1 46 120 126 Quad City 40 21 19 0 0 42 133 139 Pensacola 40 18 20 1 1 38 122 128 Evansville 41 17 21 2 1 37 110 129 Knoxville 40 14 22 3 1 32 96 146 Macon 41 11 25 3 2 27 105 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 4, Quad City 1

Knoxville 3, Huntsville 2

Monday’s Games

Evansville 5, Birmingham 4

Macon 5, Roanoke 2

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

