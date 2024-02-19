Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 10:01 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 42 28 7 4 3 63 143 96
Peoria 42 27 10 1 4 59 149 113
Fayetteville 40 25 11 4 0 54 131 106
Roanoke 41 23 11 6 1 53 141 118
Huntsville 41 20 15 5 1 46 120 126
Quad City 40 21 19 0 0 42 133 139
Pensacola 40 18 20 1 1 38 122 128
Evansville 41 17 21 2 1 37 110 129
Knoxville 40 14 22 3 1 32 96 146
Macon 41 11 25 3 2 27 105 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 4, Quad City 1

Knoxville 3, Huntsville 2

Monday’s Games

Evansville 5, Birmingham 4

Macon 5, Roanoke 2

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

