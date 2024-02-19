All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|42
|28
|7
|4
|3
|63
|143
|96
|Peoria
|42
|27
|10
|1
|4
|59
|149
|113
|Fayetteville
|40
|25
|11
|4
|0
|54
|131
|106
|Roanoke
|41
|23
|11
|6
|1
|53
|141
|118
|Huntsville
|41
|20
|15
|5
|1
|46
|120
|126
|Quad City
|40
|21
|19
|0
|0
|42
|133
|139
|Pensacola
|40
|18
|20
|1
|1
|38
|122
|128
|Evansville
|41
|17
|21
|2
|1
|37
|110
|129
|Knoxville
|40
|14
|22
|3
|1
|32
|96
|146
|Macon
|41
|11
|25
|3
|2
|27
|105
|149
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2
Pensacola 4, Quad City 1
Knoxville 3, Huntsville 2
Monday’s Games
Evansville 5, Birmingham 4
Macon 5, Roanoke 2
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
