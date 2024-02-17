All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|41
|28
|7
|4
|2
|62
|139
|91
|Peoria
|41
|26
|10
|1
|4
|57
|146
|111
|Fayetteville
|39
|25
|10
|4
|0
|54
|129
|103
|Roanoke
|40
|23
|10
|6
|1
|53
|139
|113
|Huntsville
|40
|20
|15
|4
|1
|45
|118
|123
|Quad City
|39
|21
|18
|0
|0
|42
|132
|135
|Pensacola
|39
|17
|20
|1
|1
|36
|118
|127
|Evansville
|40
|16
|21
|2
|1
|35
|105
|125
|Knoxville
|39
|13
|22
|3
|1
|30
|93
|144
|Macon
|40
|10
|25
|3
|2
|25
|100
|147
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 7, Evansville 0
Knoxville 3, Macon 2
Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1
Quad City 6, Pensacola 3
Peoria 1, Fayetteville 0
Saturday’s Games
Evansville 3, Roanoke 2
Macon 3, Knoxville 0
Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4
Quad City 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Fayetteville 1
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Evansville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
