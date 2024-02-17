All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 41 28 7 4 2 62 139 91…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 41 28 7 4 2 62 139 91 Peoria 41 26 10 1 4 57 146 111 Fayetteville 39 25 10 4 0 54 129 103 Roanoke 40 23 10 6 1 53 139 113 Huntsville 40 20 15 4 1 45 118 123 Quad City 39 21 18 0 0 42 132 135 Pensacola 39 17 20 1 1 36 118 127 Evansville 40 16 21 2 1 35 105 125 Knoxville 39 13 22 3 1 30 93 144 Macon 40 10 25 3 2 25 100 147

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Evansville 0

Knoxville 3, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1

Quad City 6, Pensacola 3

Peoria 1, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 3, Roanoke 2

Macon 3, Knoxville 0

Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 5, Fayetteville 1

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

