All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|40
|27
|7
|4
|2
|60
|134
|87
|Peoria
|40
|25
|10
|1
|4
|55
|141
|110
|Fayetteville
|38
|25
|9
|4
|0
|54
|128
|98
|Roanoke
|39
|23
|10
|5
|1
|52
|137
|110
|Huntsville
|39
|20
|14
|4
|1
|45
|114
|118
|Quad City
|38
|20
|18
|0
|0
|40
|129
|133
|Pensacola
|38
|17
|19
|1
|1
|36
|116
|124
|Evansville
|39
|15
|21
|2
|1
|33
|102
|123
|Knoxville
|38
|13
|21
|3
|1
|30
|93
|141
|Macon
|39
|9
|25
|3
|2
|23
|97
|147
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 7, Evansville 0
Knoxville 3, Macon 2
Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1
Quad City 6, Pensacola 3
Peoria 1, Fayetteville 0
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Evansville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.