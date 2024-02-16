All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 40 27 7 4 2 60 134 87…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 40 27 7 4 2 60 134 87 Peoria 40 25 10 1 4 55 141 110 Fayetteville 38 25 9 4 0 54 128 98 Roanoke 39 23 10 5 1 52 137 110 Huntsville 39 20 14 4 1 45 114 118 Quad City 38 20 18 0 0 40 129 133 Pensacola 38 17 19 1 1 36 116 124 Evansville 39 15 21 2 1 33 102 123 Knoxville 38 13 21 3 1 30 93 141 Macon 39 9 25 3 2 23 97 147

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Evansville 0

Knoxville 3, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1

Quad City 6, Pensacola 3

Peoria 1, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 2:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.