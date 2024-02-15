Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 39 26 7 4 2 58 130 86
Fayetteville 37 25 8 4 0 54 128 97
Peoria 39 24 10 1 4 53 140 110
Roanoke 38 22 10 5 1 50 130 110
Huntsville 38 20 13 4 1 45 113 114
Quad City 37 19 18 0 0 38 123 130
Pensacola 37 17 18 1 1 36 113 118
Evansville 38 15 20 2 1 33 102 116
Knoxville 37 12 21 3 1 28 90 139
Macon 38 9 24 3 2 23 95 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Quad City 3, Evansville 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

