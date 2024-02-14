All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 39 26 7 4 2 58 130 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 39 26 7 4 2 58 130 86 Fayetteville 37 25 8 4 0 54 128 97 Peoria 39 24 10 1 4 53 140 110 Roanoke 38 22 10 5 1 50 130 110 Huntsville 38 20 13 4 1 45 113 114 Quad City 36 18 18 0 0 36 120 129 Pensacola 37 17 18 1 1 36 113 118 Evansville 37 15 19 2 1 33 101 113 Knoxville 37 12 21 3 1 28 90 139 Macon 38 9 24 3 2 23 95 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

