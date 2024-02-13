All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|39
|26
|7
|4
|2
|58
|130
|86
|Fayetteville
|37
|25
|8
|4
|0
|54
|128
|97
|Peoria
|39
|24
|10
|1
|4
|53
|140
|110
|Roanoke
|38
|22
|10
|5
|1
|50
|130
|110
|Huntsville
|38
|20
|13
|4
|1
|45
|113
|114
|Quad City
|36
|18
|18
|0
|0
|36
|120
|129
|Pensacola
|37
|17
|18
|1
|1
|36
|113
|118
|Evansville
|37
|15
|19
|2
|1
|33
|101
|113
|Knoxville
|37
|12
|21
|3
|1
|28
|90
|139
|Macon
|38
|9
|24
|3
|2
|23
|95
|144
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
