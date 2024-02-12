Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 39 26 7 4 2 58 130 86
Fayetteville 37 25 8 4 0 54 128 97
Peoria 39 24 10 1 4 53 140 110
Roanoke 38 22 10 5 1 50 130 110
Huntsville 38 20 13 4 1 45 113 114
Quad City 36 18 18 0 0 36 120 129
Pensacola 37 17 18 1 1 36 113 118
Evansville 37 15 19 2 1 33 101 113
Knoxville 37 12 21 3 1 28 90 139
Macon 38 9 24 3 2 23 95 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

