All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 39 26 7 4 2 58 130 86 Fayetteville 37 25 8 4 0 54 128 97 Peoria 39 24 10 1 4 53 140 110 Roanoke 38 22 10 5 1 50 130 110 Huntsville 38 20 13 4 1 45 113 114 Quad City 36 18 18 0 0 36 120 129 Pensacola 37 17 18 1 1 36 113 118 Evansville 37 15 19 2 1 33 101 113 Knoxville 37 12 21 3 1 28 90 139 Macon 38 9 24 3 2 23 95 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

