All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|38
|25
|7
|4
|2
|56
|126
|84
|Fayetteville
|36
|24
|8
|4
|0
|52
|125
|96
|Peoria
|38
|23
|10
|1
|4
|51
|137
|110
|Roanoke
|37
|22
|10
|4
|1
|49
|126
|105
|Huntsville
|37
|20
|12
|4
|1
|45
|111
|109
|Quad City
|35
|18
|17
|0
|0
|36
|120
|126
|Pensacola
|36
|16
|18
|1
|1
|34
|108
|116
|Evansville
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|33
|99
|109
|Knoxville
|36
|11
|21
|3
|1
|26
|85
|135
|Macon
|37
|9
|23
|3
|2
|23
|94
|141
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 7, Macon 3
Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2
Evansville 2, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 3, Pensacola 0
Quad City 5, Peoria 4
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
