SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 38 25 7 4 2 56 126 84
Fayetteville 36 24 8 4 0 52 125 96
Peoria 38 23 10 1 4 51 137 110
Roanoke 37 22 10 4 1 49 126 105
Huntsville 37 20 12 4 1 45 111 109
Quad City 35 18 17 0 0 36 120 126
Pensacola 36 16 18 1 1 34 108 116
Evansville 36 15 18 2 1 33 99 109
Knoxville 36 11 21 3 1 26 85 135
Macon 37 9 23 3 2 23 94 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Macon 3

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 2, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 0

Quad City 5, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

