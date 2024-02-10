All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 38 25 7 4 2 56 126 84…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 38 25 7 4 2 56 126 84 Fayetteville 36 24 8 4 0 52 125 96 Peoria 38 23 10 1 4 51 137 110 Roanoke 37 22 10 4 1 49 126 105 Huntsville 37 20 12 4 1 45 111 109 Quad City 35 18 17 0 0 36 120 126 Pensacola 36 16 18 1 1 34 108 116 Evansville 36 15 18 2 1 33 99 109 Knoxville 36 11 21 3 1 26 85 135 Macon 37 9 23 3 2 23 94 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 7, Macon 3

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 2, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 3, Pensacola 0

Quad City 5, Peoria 4

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.