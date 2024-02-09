All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 37 25 6 4 2 56 125 82…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 37 25 6 4 2 56 125 82 Fayetteville 35 24 7 4 0 52 123 91 Peoria 37 23 10 1 3 50 133 105 Roanoke 36 21 10 4 1 47 119 102 Huntsville 36 19 12 4 1 43 108 109 Quad City 34 17 17 0 0 34 115 122 Pensacola 35 16 17 1 1 34 108 113 Evansville 35 14 18 2 1 31 97 108 Knoxville 35 10 21 3 1 24 80 133 Macon 36 9 22 3 2 23 91 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

