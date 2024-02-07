All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|37
|25
|6
|4
|2
|56
|125
|82
|Fayetteville
|35
|24
|7
|4
|0
|52
|123
|91
|Peoria
|37
|23
|10
|1
|3
|50
|133
|105
|Roanoke
|36
|21
|10
|4
|1
|47
|119
|102
|Huntsville
|36
|19
|12
|4
|1
|43
|108
|109
|Quad City
|34
|17
|17
|0
|0
|34
|115
|122
|Pensacola
|35
|16
|17
|1
|1
|34
|108
|113
|Evansville
|35
|14
|18
|2
|1
|31
|97
|108
|Knoxville
|35
|10
|21
|3
|1
|24
|80
|133
|Macon
|36
|9
|22
|3
|2
|23
|91
|134
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.