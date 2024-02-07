All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 37 25 6 4 2 56 125 82…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 37 25 6 4 2 56 125 82 Fayetteville 35 24 7 4 0 52 123 91 Peoria 37 23 10 1 3 50 133 105 Roanoke 36 21 10 4 1 47 119 102 Huntsville 36 19 12 4 1 43 108 109 Quad City 34 17 17 0 0 34 115 122 Pensacola 35 16 17 1 1 34 108 113 Evansville 35 14 18 2 1 31 97 108 Knoxville 35 10 21 3 1 24 80 133 Macon 36 9 22 3 2 23 91 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.