Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 5, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 37 25 6 4 2 56 125 82
Fayetteville 35 24 7 4 0 52 123 91
Peoria 37 23 10 1 3 50 133 105
Roanoke 36 21 10 4 1 47 119 102
Huntsville 36 19 12 4 1 43 108 109
Quad City 34 17 17 0 0 34 115 122
Pensacola 35 16 17 1 1 34 108 113
Evansville 35 14 18 2 1 31 97 108
Knoxville 35 10 21 3 1 24 80 133
Macon 36 9 22 3 2 23 91 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

