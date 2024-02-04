All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|37
|25
|6
|4
|2
|56
|125
|82
|Fayetteville
|35
|24
|7
|4
|0
|52
|123
|91
|Peoria
|37
|23
|10
|1
|3
|50
|133
|105
|Roanoke
|36
|21
|10
|4
|1
|47
|119
|102
|Huntsville
|36
|19
|12
|4
|1
|43
|108
|109
|Quad City
|34
|17
|17
|0
|0
|34
|115
|122
|Pensacola
|35
|16
|17
|1
|1
|34
|108
|113
|Evansville
|35
|14
|18
|2
|1
|31
|97
|108
|Knoxville
|35
|10
|21
|3
|1
|24
|80
|133
|Macon
|36
|9
|22
|3
|2
|23
|91
|134
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Peoria 2
Evansville 6, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 2
Pensacola 4, Macon 2
Huntsville 5, Quad City 2
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
