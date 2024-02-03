All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 36 24 6 4 2 54 121 80…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 36 24 6 4 2 54 121 80 Fayetteville 34 23 7 4 0 50 120 89 Peoria 36 23 9 1 3 50 131 102 Roanoke 35 21 9 4 1 47 117 98 Huntsville 35 18 12 4 1 41 103 107 Quad City 33 17 16 0 0 34 113 117 Pensacola 34 15 17 1 1 32 104 111 Evansville 34 13 18 2 1 29 91 107 Knoxville 34 10 20 3 1 24 79 127 Macon 35 9 21 3 2 23 89 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Peoria 2

Macon 3, Roanoke 2

Knoxville 2, Evansville 1

Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0

Quad City 4, Huntsville 2

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.