All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|36
|24
|6
|4
|2
|54
|121
|80
|Fayetteville
|34
|23
|7
|4
|0
|50
|120
|89
|Peoria
|36
|23
|9
|1
|3
|50
|131
|102
|Roanoke
|35
|21
|9
|4
|1
|47
|117
|98
|Huntsville
|35
|18
|12
|4
|1
|41
|103
|107
|Quad City
|33
|17
|16
|0
|0
|34
|113
|117
|Pensacola
|34
|15
|17
|1
|1
|32
|104
|111
|Evansville
|34
|13
|18
|2
|1
|29
|91
|107
|Knoxville
|34
|10
|20
|3
|1
|24
|79
|127
|Macon
|35
|9
|21
|3
|2
|23
|89
|130
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Peoria 2
Macon 3, Roanoke 2
Knoxville 2, Evansville 1
Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0
Quad City 4, Huntsville 2
Saturday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
