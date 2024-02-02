All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 35 23 6 4 2 52 120 80…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 35 23 6 4 2 52 120 80 Peoria 35 23 8 1 3 50 129 97 Fayetteville 33 22 7 4 0 48 115 87 Roanoke 34 21 9 3 1 46 115 95 Huntsville 34 18 11 4 1 41 101 103 Quad City 32 16 16 0 0 32 109 115 Pensacola 33 15 16 1 1 32 104 110 Evansville 33 13 17 2 1 29 90 105 Knoxville 33 9 20 3 1 22 77 126 Macon 34 8 21 3 2 21 86 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Quad City 4, Evansville 3

Birmingham 2, Macon 1

Peoria 4, Roanoke 3

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

