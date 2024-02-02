All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|35
|23
|6
|4
|2
|52
|120
|80
|Peoria
|35
|23
|8
|1
|3
|50
|129
|97
|Fayetteville
|33
|22
|7
|4
|0
|48
|115
|87
|Roanoke
|34
|21
|9
|3
|1
|46
|115
|95
|Huntsville
|34
|18
|11
|4
|1
|41
|101
|103
|Quad City
|32
|16
|16
|0
|0
|32
|109
|115
|Pensacola
|33
|15
|16
|1
|1
|32
|104
|110
|Evansville
|33
|13
|17
|2
|1
|29
|90
|105
|Knoxville
|33
|9
|20
|3
|1
|22
|77
|126
|Macon
|34
|8
|21
|3
|2
|21
|86
|128
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Quad City 4, Evansville 3
Birmingham 2, Macon 1
Peoria 4, Roanoke 3
Friday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.