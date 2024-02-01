All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 34 22 6 4 2 50 118 79…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 34 22 6 4 2 50 118 79 Fayetteville 33 22 7 4 0 48 115 87 Peoria 34 22 8 1 3 48 125 94 Roanoke 33 21 8 3 1 46 112 91 Huntsville 34 18 11 4 1 41 101 103 Pensacola 33 15 16 1 1 32 104 110 Quad City 31 15 16 0 0 30 105 112 Evansville 32 13 16 2 1 29 87 101 Knoxville 33 9 20 3 1 22 77 126 Macon 33 8 20 3 2 21 85 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Quad City, 11 a.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

