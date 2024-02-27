Son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson hit by car in Florida, airlifted to hospital

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after…

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday.

Manager John Schneider said Toby was airlifted to a hospital, and he is “on the road to recovery.” Schneider also praised the first responders in Clearwater for their “incredible work.”

“Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first,” Schneider said Tuesday. “Our love, support, and prayers are with … the entire Swanson family.”

Swanson is going into his second season with Toronto and his sixth year in the majors overall. The 6-foot-3 right-hander is 8-14 with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA in 195 games.

