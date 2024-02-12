Shesterkin has 30 saves for first shutout as Rangers beat Flames 2-0 for fifth straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Will Cuylle and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Rangers, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Shesterkin got his 12th career shutout and second straight win to improve to 21-12-1 on the season.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves as the Flames snapped a four-game win streak.

FLYERS 5, COYOTES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, Scott Laughton added a goal and an assist and Philadelphia rallied to beat Arizona for its fourth straight win.

Morgan Frost, Jamie Drysdale and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers, whose winning streak has come following the All-Star break. Philadelphia, third in the Metropolitan Division, entered the break on a five-game losing streak. Sam Ersson made 20 saves.

Matt Dumba, Matias Maccelli and Alex Kerfoot scored for Arizona, which has lost six in a row, including three straight since the All-Star break. The Coyotes’ last win came on Jan. 22. Karel Vejmelka finished with 29 saves.

DEVILS 3, KRAKEN 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All-Star Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for his first points since being injured in early January, Nico Daws made 27 saves and New Jersey handed Seattle its third straight loss.

Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer also scored as the Devils swept the two-game season series with the Kraken. New Jersey has allowed one regulation goal in the last two games, losing to Carolina 1-0 on Saturday.

Defenseman Will Borgen scored halfway through the third period to deny Daws his first career shutout and the Devils’ first of the season. Joey Daccord had 34 saves for Seattle.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.