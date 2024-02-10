Senators return from 10-day break to beat Maple Leafs 5-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists and the Ottawa Senators beat Toronto 5-3 on…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto had a goal and two assists and the Ottawa Senators beat Toronto 5-3 on Saturday night in a game that ended with Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Reilly cross-checking Ridly Greig for firing a slap shot into an empty net.

Claude Giroux, Vladimir Tarasenko and Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa in its return from a 10-day break. Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves.

Greig scored with 5.1 seconds left, racing down the middle and firing a slap shot from short range into the empty net. As the Ottawa player headed back up the boards towards the bench, Reilly hit him high with the cross-check.

“We obviously didn’t like the result on the empty-netter,” Toronto captain John Tavares said. “So, we’re going to stick together and stand our ground when necessary.”

Reilly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct. Toronto sent out enforcer Ryan Reaves for the final faceoff, but the officials quickly jumped in to prevent a brawl.

“You never really know what Greiger’s going to do,” Norris said. “I mean, I love it, but I’m sure, obviously, if we’re on the other side of that I don’t know if we would like it either. I didn’t really like the retaliation, but I understand their frustration, but it’s over with and I guess it was entertaining.”

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 42nd goal for Toronto. Matthew Knies and Max Domi also scored and Martin Jones stopped 27 shots.

“We missed a ton of chances. We probably could’ve scored more than we did tonight,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. said “And we didn’t. So, we lose the game.”

Pinto gave Ottawa a 3-2 lead midway through second on a tip, and Norris scored with 4:47 left in the period. Domi pulled Toronto within a goal early in the third.

“I thought it was a really good effort,” Senators interim coach Jacques Martin said. “I thought we were slow off the mark, but I think that’s kind of expected after being off for 10 days and not having played.”

