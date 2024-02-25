Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Alta 70, Brighton 60
Highland 65, Bountiful 59
Olympus 76, Skyline 43
Timpview 55, Orem 54
Class 3A=
Championship=
Judge Memorial 65, South Summit 62
Third Place=
Richfield 81, Ogden 71
Fifth Place=
Manti 78, Emery 72
Class 2A=
Championship=
Enterprise 61, North Summit 48
Third Place=
American Prep WV 74, Kanab 53
Fifth Place=
South Sevier 60, Duchesne 53
Class 1A=
First Round=
Altamont 66, Pinnacle 59
Bryce Valley 71, Monument Valley 50
Monticello 65, Dugway 39
