Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= UHSAA Playoffs= Class 5A= Quarterfinal= Alta 70, Brighton 60 Highland 65, Bountiful 59 Olympus 76, Skyline 43…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Alta 70, Brighton 60

Highland 65, Bountiful 59

Olympus 76, Skyline 43

Timpview 55, Orem 54

Class 3A=

Championship=

Judge Memorial 65, South Summit 62

Third Place=

Richfield 81, Ogden 71

Fifth Place=

Manti 78, Emery 72

Class 2A=

Championship=

Enterprise 61, North Summit 48

Third Place=

American Prep WV 74, Kanab 53

Fifth Place=

South Sevier 60, Duchesne 53

Class 1A=

First Round=

Altamont 66, Pinnacle 59

Bryce Valley 71, Monument Valley 50

Monticello 65, Dugway 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.