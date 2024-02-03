Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adams Central 49, Holdrege 43 Ainsworth 52, McCook 46 Aurora 52, Lexington 36 Beatrice 47, Wahoo 38…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 49, Holdrege 43

Ainsworth 52, McCook 46

Aurora 52, Lexington 36

Beatrice 47, Wahoo 38

Bellevue West 58, Lincoln Southeast 50

Bennett County, S.D. 49, Hay Springs 48

Burwell 39, Nebraska Christian 33

Chadron 50, Valentine 37

Columbus Scotus 38, Kearney Catholic 31

Elkhorn 58, Hastings 26

Fullerton 48, Heartland Lutheran 31

Gothenburg 45, Minden 43

Hastings St Cecilia 38, Lincoln Lutheran 25

Hitchcock County 51, Arapahoe 36

Lincoln Christian 62, Aquinas 21

Lincoln Northeast 76, Kearney 54

Lincoln Pius X 64, Omaha Northwest 23

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 51, Crawford 35

Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Anselmo-Merna 29

Millard West 60, Papillion-LaVista 36

Norfolk 71, Omaha Buena Vista 47

North Platte St. Patrick’s 42, Cambridge 36

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32, Boys Town 25

Omaha Central 68, Fremont 41

Omaha Gross 47, Nebraska City 41

Papillion-LaVista South 46, Lincoln East 32

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 40, Alliance 30

Seward 51, Blair 16

Sidney 59, Scottsbluff 26

Southern Valley 54, South Loup 16

Syracuse 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snider 33

Wilber-Clatonia 45, Fillmore Central 34

York 46, Columbus Lakeview 27

Yutan 47, Malcolm 42

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Pender 61, West Point-Beemer 22

Third Place=

North Bend Central 47, Bancroft-Rosalie 28

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 37, OT

Third Place=

Weeping Water 39, Palmyra 34

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Overton 69, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55

Third Place=

Elm Creek 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

LouPlatte Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Wood River 52, St Paul 33

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Pierce 26, Battle Creek 20

Fifth Place=

Norfolk Catholic 57, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47

NVC Conference Tournament=

Championship=

St Mary’s 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 43

Third Place=

Summerland 59, Niobrara-Verdigre 58

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Diller-Odell 46

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Shelton 60, Blue Hill 35

Consolation=

Deshler 40, Red Cloud 27

Silver Lake 31, Kenesaw 30

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Bridgeport 72, Bayard 29

Third Place=

Gordon/Rushville 65, Morrill 43

