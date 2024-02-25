Rugani scores late to help Juventus end winless run with 3-2 victory over Frosinone

MILAN (AP) — Daniele Rugani scored deep in stoppage time to help Juventus end its winless run with a 3-2…

MILAN (AP) — Daniele Rugani scored deep in stoppage time to help Juventus end its winless run with a 3-2 victory over lowly Frosinone — and avoid league leader Inter Milan extending its already considerable advantage on Sunday.

The in-form Dušan Vlahović had already scored twice in the first half, thanks to two assists from United States international Weston McKennie, and he also turned provider late on as Juventus snapped a run of four matches without a win.

Second-placed Juventus moved to within six points of Inter, which has played two fewer matches and visit relegation-threatened Lecce later. AC Milan and Napoli were also playing later, against Atalanta and Cagliari, respectively.

It was a fourth straight loss for Frosinone and left it three points above the drop zone.

Juventus was looking to get back to winning ways after only picking up two points from its past four matches.

And things looked to be going to plan when it took the lead with less than three minutes on the clock. McKennie controlled a ball over the top and crossed from the right for Vlahović to slot into the far bottom corner.

However, Walid Cheddira headed in the equaliser 11 minutes later and the visitors turned the match around completely in the 27th when Marco Brescianini fired in after a great through ball from Emanuele Valeri.

Juventus levelled five minutes later as McKennie controlled a cross from Andrea Cambiaso and found Vlahović, who curled into the bottom left corner for his 15th league goal of the season and his ninth in seven matches.

McKennie was forced off three minutes from time with a left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly.

Just as it appeared Juventus was heading for another winless match, the ever-dangerous Vlahović nodded on a corner to the back post for Rugani to fire home from the tightest of angles in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

