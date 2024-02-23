Catcher Austin Nola signs $975,000 deal with Royals to provide depth behind Salvador Perez

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed Austin Nola to a one-year contract Friday, adding a veteran catcher…

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed Austin Nola to a one-year contract Friday, adding a veteran catcher to provide some insurance behind Salvador Perez alongside young backup Freddie Fermin.

Nola gets a $975,000 salary while in the major leagues and $175,000 while in the minors. He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games while in the major leagues: $50,000 each for 25, 50, 75, 100 and 125.

The 34-year-old was released from a minor league contract by Milwaukee on Thursday after the Brewers finalized a deal with Gary Sánchez.

Nola appeared in 110 games for San Diego two years ago, hitting .251 with four homers and 40 RBIs. But he only hit. 146 with one homer and eight RBIs while appearing in 52 games for the Padres last season.

He is an older brother of Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola.

Kansas City has little depth at catcher behind Perez and Fermin, though outfielder MJ Melendez can play the position. The only other catchers in big league camp are non-roster invitees Logan Porter, Tyler Cropley, Sandy León and Rodolfo Durán.

In a corresponding move, the Royals put Kris Bubic on the 60-day injured list. The left-hander had Tommy John surgery last April and threw his first bullpen session of spring training this week.

