Right-hander Jakob Junis and Brewers finalize 1-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-hander Jakob Junis and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2025.

Junis, 31, went 4-3 with a career-best 3.87 ERA in four starts and 36 relief appearances for San Francisco last season, striking out 96 and walking 21 in 86 innings. He is 38-45 with a 4.64 ERA in 110 starts and 57 relief appearances over seven seasons with Kansas City (2017-21) and the Giants (2022-23).

Junis is another option for the defending NL Central champion Brewers as they attempt to retool their starting rotation after trading 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to Baltimore and allowing two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff to become a free agent.

Freddy Peralta, a 2021 All-Star, figures to head the rotation. The Brewers also return left-hander Wade Miley and right-hander Colin Rea. They acquired left-hander DL Hall, who has experience both relieving and starting, in the Burnes trade.

The Brewers hope to get left-hander Aaron Ashby back after he missed the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. They also have added former Washington right-hander Joe Ross, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hasn’t pitched in a major league game since August 2021.

Robert Gasser, one of the players acquired in the 2022 trade that sent star closer Josh Hader to San Diego, could be ready to compete for a spot in the rotation after going 9-1 with a 3.79 ERA for Triple-A Nashville last season.

Left-hander Clayton Andrews was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday to open a roster spot.

