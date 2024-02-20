NEW YORK (AP) — The 72 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer): AMERICAN LEAGUE BOSTON (4) — Adam Duvall, of;…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 72 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (4) — Adam Duvall, of; Corey Kluber, rhp; Adalberto Mondesi, ss; Joely Rodríguez, lhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Tim Anderson, ss; Elvis Andrus, 2b; Mike Clevinger, rhp; Bryan Shaw, rhp.

CLEVELAND (1) — Kole Calhoun, of.

DETROIT (2) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Miguel Cabrera, dh.

HOUSTON (2) — Michael Brantley, of; Ryne Stanek, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Zack Greinke, rhp; Brad Keller, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — C.J. Cron, 1b; Aaron Loup, lhp; Gio Urshela, 3b.

MINNESOTA (3) — Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Donovan Solano, 1b; Michael A. Taylor, of.

NEW YORK (1) — Zach McAllister, rhp.

OAKLAND (3) — Tony Kemp, of; Trevor May, rhp; Drew Rucinski, rhp.

TEXAS (5) — Robbie Grossman, of; Ian Kennedy, rhp; Brad Miller, 1b; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp.

TORONTO (3) — Brandon Belt, 1b; q-Matt Chapman, 3b; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (3) — Evan Longoria, 3b; Mark Melancon, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

ATLANTA (4) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; Eddie Rosario, of.

CHICAGO (4) — q-Cody Bellinger, of; Brad Boxberger, rhp; Tyler Duffey, rhp; Michael Fulmer, rhp.

CINCINNATI (2) — Curt Casali, c; Joey Votto, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (7) — Kiké Hernández, inf-of; J.D. Martinez, dh; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; David Peralta, of; Alex Reyes, rhp; Julio Urías, lhp; Kolten Wong, 2b.

MIAMI (3) — Matt Barnes, rhp; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Yuli Gurriel, 1b.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Josh Donaldson, 3b; Darin Ruf, dh; Justin Wilson, lhp; Jesse Winker, of.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Michael Lorenzen, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Jarlin García, lhp; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Drew VerHagen, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (6) — Ji-Man Choi, 1b; Garrett Cooper, 1b; Rich Hill, lhp; Jurickson Profar, of-inf; Gary Sánchez, c; q-Blake Snell, lhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Brandon Crawford, ss.

WASHINGTON (1) — Carl Edwards Jr., rhp.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.