NEW YORK (AP) — The 86 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer): AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (1) — Shintaro Fujinami, rhp.…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 86 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Shintaro Fujinami, rhp.

BOSTON (4) — Adam Duvall, of; Corey Kluber, rhp; Adalberto Mondesi, ss; Joely Rodríguez, lhp.

CHICAGO (6) — Tim Anderson, ss; Elvis Andrus, 2b; Mike Clevinger, rhp; Yasmani Grandal, c; Liam Hendriks, rhp; Bryan Shaw, rhp.

CLEVELAND (1) — Kole Calhoun, of.

DETROIT (2) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Miguel Cabrera, dh.

HOUSTON (3) — Michael Brantley, of; Phil Maton, rhp; Ryne Stanek, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Zack Greinke, rhp; Brad Keller, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (6) — C.J. Cron, 1b; Eduardo Escobar, 3b; Randal Grichuk, of; Aaron Loup, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b-1b; Gio Urshela, 3b.

MINNESOTA (3) — Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Donovan Solano, 1b; Michael A. Taylor, of.

NEW YORK (1) — Zach McAllister, rhp.

OAKLAND (3) — Tony Kemp, of; Trevor May, rhp; Drew Rucinski, rhp.

TEXAS (5) — Robbie Grossman, of; Ian Kennedy, rhp; Brad Miller, 1b; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp.

TORONTO (4) — Brandon Belt, 1b; q-Matt Chapman, 3b; Whit Merrifield, 2b; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (3) — Evan Longoria, 3b; Mark Melancon, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

ATLANTA (5) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Eddie Rosario, of.

CHICAGO (4) — q-Cody Bellinger, of; Brad Boxberger, rhp; Tyler Duffey, rhp; Michael Fulmer, rhp.

CINCINNATI (2) — Curt Casali, c; Joey Votto, 1b.

COLORADO (1) — Chase Anderson, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (8) — Kiké Hernández, inf-of; J.D. Martinez, dh; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; David Peralta, of; Alex Reyes, rhp; Amed Rosario, ss; Julio Urías, lhp; Kolten Wong, 2b.

MIAMI (4) — Matt Barnes, rhp; Johnny Cueto, rhp; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Jorge Soler, of.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Josh Donaldson, 3b; Darin Ruf, dh; Justin Wilson, lhp; Jesse Winker, of.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Michael Lorenzen, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Jarlin García, lhp; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Drew VerHagen, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (7) — Ji-Man Choi, 1b; Garrett Cooper, 1b; Rich Hill, lhp; Drew Pomeranz, lhp; Jurickson Profar, of-inf; Gary Sánchez, c; q-Blake Snell, lhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Scott Alexander, lhp; Brandon Crawford, ss.

WASHINGTON (1) — Carl Edwards Jr., rhp.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.