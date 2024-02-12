Reliever Jason Adam goes to arbitration with Tampa Bay Rays for second straight year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam tried to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in salary arbitration for the second…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Jason Adam tried to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in salary arbitration for the second year in a row, asking a panel Monday for a raise to $3.25 million instead of the team’s $2.7 million offer.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Adam was 4-2 with a 2.98 ERA and 12 saves in 17 chances over 56 relief appearances last season. He struck out 69 and walked 20 in 54 1/3 innings.

A decision by Walt De Treux, John Woods and Janice Johnston was expected Tuesday.

Adam was awarded a $1,775,000 salary last year instead of the team’s $1.55 million offer by a different panel: Jasbir Parmar, Margaret Brogan and Stephen Raymond.

The last players to win hearings in consecutive years were Houston pitcher Collin McHugh in 2017 and ’18, and Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer in 2018 and 2019.

Tampa Bay outfielder Harold Ramírez also was among the six players with pending arbitration cases and has asked for $4.3 million instead of the Rays’ $3.8 million offer. Ramírez won last year at $2.2 million, when the team offered $1.9 million, then set career bests with a .313 average, 12 homers and 68 RBIs.

Players hold a 7-3 lead in decisions this year.

Also awaiting hearings are Baltimore first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn ($3.8 million vs. $3.2 million), Miami second baseman Luis Arraez ($12 million vs. $10.6 million) and Marlins left-hander Tanner Scott ($5.7 million vs. $5.15 million).

