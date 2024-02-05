Rayo falls to fifth consecutive loss against Sevilla in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla got its first win of the year at faltering Rayo Vallecano by 2-1 in the Spanish…

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla got its first win of the year at faltering Rayo Vallecano by 2-1 in the Spanish league on Monday.

The win snapped a six-game winless streak and lifted Sevilla into 15th place, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Rayo was two places higher but the defeat was its fifth in a row and coach Francisco will be worried about his team’s lack of finesse in front of goal. Only Cadiz and Mallorca have fewer goals in La Liga.

Visiting Sevilla took the lead after 19 minutes thanks to a stroke of luck and some clinical finishing. Issac Romero’s wayward pass cannoned off a Rayo defender and into the path of Youssef En-Nesyri, who made no mistake from 18 meters.

The home side leveled 10 minutes later when Isi Palazón turned in Alfonso Espino’s cross from the left.

But Romero and En-Nesyri combined to strike again a minute before halftime to put Sevilla ahead again. En-Nesyri took Romero’s pass and finished smartly after a quick counterattack.

