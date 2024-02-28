Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|13
|5
|2
|3
|3
|24
|32
|29
|Minnesota
|14
|5
|4
|2
|3
|22
|29
|29
|Toronto
|13
|5
|5
|3
|0
|21
|32
|31
|Boston
|12
|4
|4
|2
|2
|18
|28
|30
|New York
|12
|2
|4
|4
|2
|16
|28
|26
|Ottawa
|12
|3
|5
|0
|4
|13
|28
|32
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3, OT
|Wednesday, Feb. 28
New York at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, March 2
Toronto at Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 4 p.m.
|Sunday, March 3
Minnesota at New York, 12:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.