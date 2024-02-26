Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 13 5 2 3 3 24 32 29…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 13 5 2 3 3 24 32 29 Minnesota 13 5 4 2 2 21 26 25 Toronto 12 5 5 1 0 19 28 28 Boston 12 4 4 2 2 18 28 30 New York 12 2 4 4 2 16 28 26 Ottawa 12 3 5 0 4 13 28 32

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Montreal 6, Ottawa 3

Sunday, Feb. 25

Boston 2, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

New York at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Toronto at Ottawa, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 4 p.m.

