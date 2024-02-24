Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 13 5 2 3 3 24 32 29…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL Pts GF GA Montreal 13 5 2 3 3 24 32 29 Minnesota 12 5 3 2 2 21 26 23 Toronto 12 5 5 1 0 19 28 28 New York 12 2 4 4 2 16 28 26 Boston 11 3 4 2 2 15 26 30 Ottawa 12 3 5 0 4 13 28 32

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Boston 3, Ottawa 1

New York 4, Montreal 3, NY wins 2-0 in SO

Friday, Feb. 23

Toronto 2, New York 1, Toronto wins 1-0 in SO

Saturday, Feb. 24

Montreal 6, Ottawa 3

Sunday, Feb. 25

Boston at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

