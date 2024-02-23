Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|12
|5
|3
|2
|2
|21
|26
|23
|Montreal
|12
|4
|2
|3
|3
|21
|27
|27
|Toronto
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|17
|26
|27
|Boston
|11
|3
|4
|2
|2
|15
|26
|30
|New York
|11
|2
|4
|4
|1
|15
|28
|25
|Ottawa
|11
|3
|4
|0
|4
|13
|25
|26
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Wednesday, Feb. 21
Boston 3, Ottawa 1
New York 4, Montreal 3, NY wins 2-0 in SO
|Friday, Feb. 23
New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Ottawa at Montreal, 2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Feb. 25
Boston at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
<
