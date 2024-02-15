Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Montreal 9 3 1 3 1 0…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Montreal 9 3 1 3 1 0 1 17 22 19 Minnesota 10 4 2 2 2 0 0 15 23 20 Boston 8 2 3 2 1 0 0 11 20 23 Toronto 10 4 5 0 0 1 0 11 23 27 New York 9 2 4 2 1 0 0 11 22 21 Ottawa 8 2 2 0 4 0 0 10 19 19

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Sunday, Feb. 4

New York 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Montreal 2, Boston 1, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Toronto 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 2, Ottawa 1

Friday, Feb. 16

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 17

Minnesota at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

New York at Boston, 4 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.