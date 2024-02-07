Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|SOW
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|9
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|17
|22
|19
|Minnesota
|9
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|21
|19
|Boston
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|17
|18
|Toronto
|9
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|18
|24
|New York
|9
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|22
|21
|Ottawa
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|18
|17
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Sunday, Feb. 4
New York 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Montreal 2, Boston 1, OT
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Friday, Feb. 16
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb 17
Minnesota at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
New York at Boston, 4 p.m.
