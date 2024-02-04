Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Minnesota 9 3 2 2 2 0…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Minnesota 9 3 2 2 2 0 0 15 21 19 Montreal 8 3 1 2 1 0 1 15 20 18 Toronto 9 3 5 0 0 1 0 11 18 24 Boston 6 2 2 2 0 0 0 10 16 16 Ottawa 6 2 1 0 3 0 0 9 15 13 New York 8 2 4 1 1 0 0 9 18 18

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Minnesota 1

Sunday’s Games

New York at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

New York at Boston, 4 p.m.

